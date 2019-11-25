Chicago officer sentenced in traffic crash data bribery case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago officer sentenced in traffic crash data bribery case

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago Police officer who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer in exchange for information about people who had recently been involved in traffic accidents has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago told the Chicago Sun-Times that 47-year-old Milot Cadichon was sentenced Monday.

Cadichon, Officer Kevin Tate and attorney Richard Burton were charged last year after an investigation revealed that Burton paid each officer at least $10,000 for the information he used to get a jump on soliciting accident victims as clients.

Tate and Burton have pleaded guilty to similar charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Cadichon was removed from active duty after his arrest. He now faces termination charges before the police board.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.