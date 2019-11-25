Pritzker vetoes tax break for private jet manufacturers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker vetoes tax break for private jet manufacturers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has vetoed a plan to forgive $50 million in past-due taxes from private jet manufacturers.

Pritzker vetoed the legislation Monday. It would also extend the breaks through 2024. The Democrat says it “is not the right fiscal decision.”

Lawmakers approved the tax breaks in 2010. They ended them in 2014 but the companies never paid. Sponsoring Rep. Monica Bristow, a Godfrey Republican, says a 500-employee manufacturer in her district poured $32 million into its plant and payroll in that period.

Bristow and the Senate sponsor, Glen Carbon Republican Rachelle Crowe, say the tax burden will cost the state jobs.

A veto reversal is likely. The House unanimously adopted the measure. The Senate recorded just one “no” vote.

Online

The bill is HB3902.

Governor’s veto message: https://bit.ly/2DeUZ0v

