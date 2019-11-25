McConnell on 2020 Senate reelection bid: Touting leadership - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

McConnell on 2020 Senate reelection bid: Touting leadership

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Setting likely themes for his 2020 reelection bid, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says his leadership role allows Kentucky to “punch above its weight” in national politics.

Speaking to a business group in London, Kentucky, the Republican leader also referred Monday to Democrat Amy McGrath as his “likely opponent.” Without naming her, McConnell predicted a “robust” debate next year. He notes she has raised nearly $11 million for her campaign yet her donors “don’t know who she is but they know who I am.”

He says Kentuckians will decide whether they want to keep the only congressional leader from the U.S. heartland.

McConnell also says national Democrats, including several of their presidential candidates, want to lead the country toward socialism, citing the “Green New Deal” and “Medicare for All” proposals.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.