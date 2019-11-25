Missouri leaders want to keep minors, abusers from guns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and local leaders say they want to make sure minors, domestic abusers and violent offenders don’t have guns.

Parson and mayors and police chiefs from St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia pitched the idea Monday as a way to reduce violent crime in the state’s biggest cities.

St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield all have seen spikes in gun crimes and homicides in recent years.

Parson says the gun restrictions are doable, despite strong support for gun rights in the Republican-led Legislature.

The governor and mayors also want more money for witness protection programs and community mental health treatment.

The next legislative session begins in January.

