Lane shift planned on Route 13

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a lane shift on Route 13.

It will be in place on Route 13 between Giant City Road and Reed Station Road. 

Beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, eastbound traffic on Route 13 will be shifted to the westbound lanes via cross-over. IDOT says traffic will be in a "head-to-head configuration" with two lanes of traffic in each direction. 

The lane shift will be in place throughout the 2020 construction season. 

Drivers should watch for speed reductions and traffic control devices and use caution while in the work zone. 
 

