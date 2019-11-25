Suspect in Missouri killing arrested in Arizona - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect in Missouri killing arrested in Arizona

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a suspect in a Missouri killing has been arrested in Arizona more than 10 months after he was charged.

The Boone County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that 60-year-old Garland Wisley was taken into custody Saturday in San Luis, Arizona, as he was trying to make his way back from Mexico. He is awaiting extradition to Missouri, where he is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the Jan. 13 death of 38-year-old John Albers. Charging documents say that witnesses reported Wisley and Albers were arguing over a handgun before the shooting.

Wisley has a long criminal record. At the time of the shooting, he was being sought on a failure to appear warrant for sentencing on drug possession and trespassing charges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.