48-year-old bicyclist killed in southwest Missouri crash

OZARK, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a bicyclist has died in a southwest Missouri crash.

Ozark police said in a Facebook post that officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Sunday to a report that a vehicle and bicycle had collided in an intersection. Forty-eight-year-old Eric James Stafford, of Ozark, died about half an hour later at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

