Lobbyist faces sentencing in Arkansas corruption scheme - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lobbyist faces sentencing in Arkansas corruption scheme

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A lobbyist who pleaded guilty to bribing three former Arkansas state lawmakers, including the governor’s nephew, is set for sentencing in federal court in Missouri.

Rusty Cranford could face up to 10 years in federal prison Monday for bribing Republican Sen. Jon Woods, Democratic Rep. Hank Wilkins and Republican Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson. Prosecutors say Cranford paid the bribes to benefit the Missouri-based nonprofit Preferred Family HealthCare, whose former executives also face charges.

Of the lawmakers involved, Woods was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison. Wilkins and Hutchinson have both pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Hutchinson is the nephew of Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

In court papers filed Friday, prosecutors said Cranford received more than $3.7 million in the scheme and that he should repay that money.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.