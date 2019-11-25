WSIL News 3 to broadcast ISHA state championship football games

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The state championship games in all eight classes of IHSA football are set.

WSIL News 3 will be airing the games which play on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. It's part of IHSA’s new TV Network partnership with Quincy Media Inc.

All kickoff times are approximate, with all games to be played at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Class 1-A State Final

Lena-Winslow vs Central A&M (Moweaqua) – Friday November 29, 10 a.m. on Heroes & Icons

Class 2-A State Final

Sterling Newman vs Nashville – Friday November 29, 1 p.m. on on Heroes & Icons

Class 3-A State Final

Byron vs Williamsville – Friday November 29, 4 p.m. on Heroes & Icons

Class 4-A State Final

Richmond-Burton vs Murphysboro – Friday November 29, 7 p.m. on WSIL News 3

Class 5-A State Final

Rochester vs St. Rita – Saturday November 30, 10 a.m. on Heroes & Icons

Class 6-A State Final

Prairie Ridge vs East St. Louis – Saturday November 30, 1 p.m. on Heroes & Icons

Class 7-A State Final

Nazareth Academy vs Mount Carmel – Saturday November 30, 4 p.m. on Heroes & Icons

Class 8-A State Final

Gurnee Warren vs Lincoln-Way East – Saturday November 30, 7 p.m. on Heroes & Icons

The Class 4-A State Final between Richmond-Burton and Murphysboro will air on WSIL News 3's main 3.1 channel at 7 p.m. It's the only game that will air on 3.1 WSIL News 3. The other seven games will air on Heroes & Icons.

HOW TO WATCH

H&I (Heroes & Icons)

Antenna: Channel 3.2

Mediacom: Channel 125

Charter/Spectrum: Channel 171

Comcast: Channel 236 or 1191

Ballard: Channel 11

Online: NFHS Network via IHSA.tv