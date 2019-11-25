Brick & Mortar: Red White and Blue BBQ & Fish

SESSER (WSIL) -- A fairly new restaurant in Sesser is serving up some smoked barbeque with all homemade sides, in this edition of Brick and Mortar.

The Red White and Blue BBQ and Fish restaurant pays homage to military and first responders throughout the building. Inside you will find a wall of pictures of Sesser veterans. You will also see donated historical items from the police department and Sesser's first fire department that adds to the decor. Co-owner Ron Wells calls the eatery is police, fire, and military-themed and everything inside is based on that.

"People donate different things as they become available and now that people know that we're doing this, the town is bringing us stuff," said Well.

Part of the menu includes hamburgers, pork tenderloin, bbq pork, and fish. Some of the homemade sides are coleslaw, potato salad, and baked beans. Breakfast is also available. The restaurant is located at 105 East Franklin Street. To learn more about their specials and to see the hours the eatery is open check out the Facebook page or call (618) 625-6227.