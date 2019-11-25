Affidavit: Man hid camera in dressing rooms, bathroom - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Affidavit: Man hid camera in dressing rooms, bathroom

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Court documents say an eastern Missouri man placed a hidden camera in store dressing rooms and a woman’s bathroom.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Gabriel Trevino was charged last week in federal court with production of child pornography. During a brief hearing Friday, his attorney waived a hearing at which she could have opposed a government request to hold him in jail until trial.

A task force officer with the FBI wrote in the affidavit that he placed a picture frame with a hidden camera in the bathroom of a female acquaintance, where it remained for about a week before she found it. The affidavit says Trevino also had numerous videos on his laptop that he created by placing the picture frame in dressing rooms in “various local stores.”

Trevino is from Franklin County.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.