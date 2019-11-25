Driver killed during latest St. Louis carjacking - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Driver killed during latest St. Louis carjacking

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a driver has been killed during a St. Louis carjacking.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victim was shot multiple times around 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the Carondelet neighborhood. Police say the victims 2001 Isuzu Rodeo sport utility vehicle also was stolen.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name. Police also have no suspect information.

Homicides and carjackings are up this year over 2018. The city is averaging nearly one carjacking a day.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

