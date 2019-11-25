Officials received calls about gas smell before explosion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials received calls about gas smell before explosion

CAMPTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials received calls complaining about the smell of gas before an explosion that killed two people at a home near the rural community of Campton on Saturday.

Wolf County Emergency Management Director Marcus Stephens told WLEX-TV that someone at the home called twice about a gas smell coming from the basement.

Stephens said gas company employees responded to the home, but it is unclear what they determined.

He wasn’t able to give an exact time line of events.

After the explosion and fire, Kentucky State Police said they found two bodies in the basement. Another four people were injured.

The bodies were sent to a coroner for identification and the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

