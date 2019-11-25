Magnificent Monday, but major Midwest storm brings wind and rain Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Magnificent Monday! A bit cool to start, but Monday is the "pick of the week" with a lot of sunshine and temperatures running about 60. It will breezy with winds out of the south and southwest gusting to about 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Take advantage of Monday, but Tuesday will be wet and windy. A strong system is set to track from the Southern Plains to the upper Midwest over Tuesday evening. This will bring showers and possibly even a few storms to our region. Best rain chances will be Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

There's quite a bit of wind throughout the atmosphere Tuesday night, so an isolated strong storm or two is not out of the question.

The cold front will sweep through late Tuesday night and usher in colder air by Wednesday.

We're also tracking another rain chance that impact your Thanksgiving. Join meteorologist Nick Hausen on News 3 for the latest forecast.