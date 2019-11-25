Patti's 1880's Settlement to reopen in time for the holidays - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Patti's 1880's Settlement to reopen in time for the holidays

Posted: Updated:

GRAND RIVERS, KY (WSIL) -- Patti's 1880's Settlement will reopen its doors on Wednesday, November 27.

The restaurant announced this statement on it's Facebook page Sunday (November 25).

Thank you for your patience in calling to make reservations, we are getting thousands of calls and we are doing our very best to answer) Tentative Schedule with limited seating (large groups can not be taken at this time)
Sunday November 24 CLOSED
Monday November 25 CLOSED
Tuesday November 26 CLOSED
Wednesday Nov 27 OPEN 5pm-9pm
Thursday Nov 28 OPEN 11-7pm
Friday Nov 29 OPEN 5pm-9pm
Saturday Nov 30th open at 11am
We will close for the Christmas holiday Dec 24, 25 & 26
Reservations are only being taken by phone from 8-4pm. PLEASE BE PATIENT, the numbers of calls coming in are bogging down our phone system making it hard to get through. We are doing our best to answer each call.

Patti's 1880's Settlement has been in the process of rebuilding after a fire on February 5, 2018. The fire was contained in the kitchen and upstairs office area of the restaurant. Initial thoughts were the existing building could be salvaged, but after further investigation, it was decided the entire building had to come down. Other parts of the settlement were unscathed. Many of the shops, gardens and other attractions were opened later on and continue to be open today.

On December 3, 2018, Patti's 1880s Settlement was featured on ABC's competition show 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'. 

For more information and reservations visit Patti's 1880's Settlement's website or call (270) 362-8844.


 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.