Patti's 1880's Settlement to reopen in time for the holidays

GRAND RIVERS, KY (WSIL) -- Patti's 1880's Settlement will reopen its doors on Wednesday, November 27.

The restaurant announced this statement on it's Facebook page Sunday (November 25).

Thank you for your patience in calling to make reservations, we are getting thousands of calls and we are doing our very best to answer) Tentative Schedule with limited seating (large groups can not be taken at this time)

Sunday November 24 CLOSED

Monday November 25 CLOSED

Tuesday November 26 CLOSED

Wednesday Nov 27 OPEN 5pm-9pm

Thursday Nov 28 OPEN 11-7pm

Friday Nov 29 OPEN 5pm-9pm

Saturday Nov 30th open at 11am

We will close for the Christmas holiday Dec 24, 25 & 26

Reservations are only being taken by phone from 8-4pm. PLEASE BE PATIENT, the numbers of calls coming in are bogging down our phone system making it hard to get through. We are doing our best to answer each call.

Patti's 1880's Settlement has been in the process of rebuilding after a fire on February 5, 2018. The fire was contained in the kitchen and upstairs office area of the restaurant. Initial thoughts were the existing building could be salvaged, but after further investigation, it was decided the entire building had to come down. Other parts of the settlement were unscathed. Many of the shops, gardens and other attractions were opened later on and continue to be open today.

On December 3, 2018, Patti's 1880s Settlement was featured on ABC's competition show 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'.

For more information and reservations visit Patti's 1880's Settlement's website or call (270) 362-8844.



