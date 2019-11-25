New federal wildlife refuge established in western Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New federal wildlife refuge established in western Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials along with political leaders have announced the establishment of a new national wildlife refuge in western Kentucky.

The Green River National Wildlife Refuge was established with the acquisition of a 10-acre (4-hectare) parcel donated by the Southern Conservation Corp. The tract in Henderson is the first part of what’s expected to be a 24,000-acre (9,713-hectare) refuge. Along with Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge, it is one of only two refuges located fully in the state.

A ceremony on Friday was attended by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman James Comer. McConnell secured a legislative measure directing the Department of the Interior to establish the new site.

The refuge will help protect and manage wetlands and bottomland forest and connect natural corridors that allow wildlife to move freely.

