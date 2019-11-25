6 Kentucky counties chosen for post-election audits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky attorney general’s office says six counties have been chosen for post-general election audits.

Assistant Deputy Attorney General Michael Wright says the counties selected at random were Boyle, Gallatin, Henderson, Kenton, Oldham and Powell. Kentucky’s general election was Nov. 5.

The attorney general’s office says the counties’ selection doesn’t imply irregularities are suspected.

Under the law, the attorney general is required to conduct post-election audits in no fewer than 5% of Kentucky’s counties following each primary and general election. The audits include checking election forms and interviewing county officials to ensure a fair and equitable election process.

The office also provides an Election Law Violation hotline - 800-328-VOTE (8683) - throughout the year and has investigators stationed throughout the state on Election Day to respond to complaints quickly.

