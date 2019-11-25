6 Kentucky counties chosen for post-election audits - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

6 Kentucky counties chosen for post-election audits

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky attorney general’s office says six counties have been chosen for post-general election audits.

Assistant Deputy Attorney General Michael Wright says the counties selected at random were Boyle, Gallatin, Henderson, Kenton, Oldham and Powell. Kentucky’s general election was Nov. 5.

The attorney general’s office says the counties’ selection doesn’t imply irregularities are suspected.

Under the law, the attorney general is required to conduct post-election audits in no fewer than 5% of Kentucky’s counties following each primary and general election. The audits include checking election forms and interviewing county officials to ensure a fair and equitable election process.

The office also provides an Election Law Violation hotline - 800-328-VOTE (8683) - throughout the year and has investigators stationed throughout the state on Election Day to respond to complaints quickly.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.