2 arrested in Murray, KY homicide investigation

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- Two suspects are in custody Sunday as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.

Officers found a man's body while at an apartment complex on South 5th street in Murray, after receiving information regarding a possible homicide.

Charles Harding, 51, and Deneyar Kim Puckett, 57, were taken into custody by Murray Police, after being interviewed at the scene.

Harding has been charged with 1st Degree Manslaughter, and Puckett has been charged with 2nd Degree Burglary.

The department believes this is an isolated incident and there isn't a threat to the general public.

