Cummare's Italian Ristorante in Murphysboro sold to a new owner

Cummare's Italian Ristorante, an eatery that is a favorite among locals, has sold to a new owner.

The Galati Family has served up pasta dishes for more than a decade but their last day will be December 22nd.

That's when a new owner, who plans to keep the restaurant the same, will take over.

The new owner has even been learning all the sauces and specialty menu items for customers and plans on honoring all gift certificates already purchased.

Meanwhile, the Galati family says those who have visited the restaurant will always hold a special place in their hearts, "We would like to thank each and everyone of our loyal patrons for the best 12 years in Murphysboro."