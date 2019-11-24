A beautiful Monday ahead, more rain on the way

WSIL -- It was a gorgeous Sunday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near normal but we have some changes around the corner.

Overnight the weather will continue to stay mild with mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow will be another beautiful day. The sunshine will stick around with high temperatures climbing up near 60 degrees. It will be great day for those traveling and for folks running last minute errands for the holiday week.

The sunshine comes to an end Tuesday. The rain chances ramp up and stick around through much of the week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.