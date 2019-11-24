Grace United Methodist Church holds Christmas Yard & Bake sale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Grace United Methodist Church holds Christmas Yard & Bake sale

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Hundreds of shoppers were able to get some Christmas decorations and baked goods while helping neighbors in need. 

Grace United Methodist Church in Carbondale held its annual Christmas yard and bake sale this weekend. 

Visitors were able to buy Christmas decorations like trees, tins, wrapping paper and stockings. 

Tasty treats like pies, cinnamon rolls and cookies were also available for purchase. 

Thyra Russell, one of the event's organizers, says all the proceeds go to help several groups in the community and beyond. 

Those include mission trips, local food pantries, the Women's Center, and the Newman Center for it's Thanksgiving dinner. 

Russell adds that its nice to people come together during the holidays, "Everyone has been very supportive and we're a part of the spirit of Christmas gifts."


 

