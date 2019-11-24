Grace United Methodist Church holds Christmas Yard & Bake sale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of shoppers were able to get some Christmas decorations and baked goods while helping neighbors in need.
The owner of Blue Fish Liquor & Cigars in Carbondale says police are investigating a possible group of shoplifters at his business.
Sunshine makes a big return today.
Despite chilly weather, several dozen people came out to Ace Hardware in the Murdale Shopping Center Saturday for this year's kickoff of the Toys for Tots fundraiser.
The Nashville Hornets will play for the 2A state championship after defeating Decatur-St. Teresa.
The Red Devils defeated the Effingham Flaming Hearts Saturday in the Class 4A semifinals.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- Thousands of shoppers are able to cross some items off their Christmas list in Cape Girardeau.
GOLCONDA (WSIL) -- Hundreds of spectators lined downtown Golconda on Saturday for the Pope County Deer Festival parade.
KSP is hosting the 10th annual 'Cram the Cruiser' Food Drive.
Firearm Deer season opened Friday morning with hunters throughout southern Illinois heading to the woods.
