Police investigate after UIC student’s body found in car

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say the body of a missing University of Illinois at Chicago student has been found in a car inside campus parking garage.

The Cook County medical examiner identified the woman found Saturday as 19-year-old Ruth George of Berwyn. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

According to a campus public safety advisory, UIC police found her unresponsive in the garage. Chicago authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities said Sunday that a man has been taken into custody in connection with the death.

University spokeswoman Sherri Gonzalez says George’s family reported the undergraduate student missing. Gonzalez calls it an “ongoing death investigation.”

School officials said in a letter circulated to students that campus police are working with city and federal law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

