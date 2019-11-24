Police say man’s body found along interstate highway - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police say man’s body found along interstate highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found alongside Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded to the area near Interstate 435 and Bannister Road Sunday morning after a driver reported finding the body along northbound Interstate 435.

Few details were immediately released about the man’s death. The Kansas City Star reports that police are waiting on a medical examiner to determine how the man died.

