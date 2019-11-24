Illinois soldier awarded Purple Heart for Iraq War service - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois soldier awarded Purple Heart for Iraq War service

Posted: Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois man has been awarded the Purple Heart and other military honors for his role in combat during the Iraq War.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that Sergeant Matthew Bohm also received the Army Commendation Medal with Valor, the combat action badge and the meritorious unit citation.

Bohm was honored for his role in combat during an ambush of a transportation convoy on April 9, 2004. Three soldiers and five contractors were killed and 16 others were wounded.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood presented the decorations on Friday. He calls Bohm a “hero” in the community. LaHood’s office worked with the Department of Defense to secure the medals.

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.