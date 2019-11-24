Liberty residents conserving water after problem at plant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Liberty residents conserving water after problem at plant

Posted: Updated:

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - Residents of Liberty, Missouri, are being urged to conserve water because of a mechanical problem at the city’s water treatment plant.

The city said Sunday the water was safe, but output from the city’s water plant may be reduced until repairs are completed.

City officials say people who get their water from Liberty’s plant should avoid doing unnecessary laundry or taking long showers for the next several days.

The Kansas City Star reports that officials are working to repair the plant as soon as possible.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.