Liquor store struck by group of shoplifters; police investigating

CARBONDALE (WSIL) --- The owner of Blue Fish Liquor & Cigars in Carbondale says police are investigating a possible group of shoplifters at his business.

Employees noticed an unusual drop in inventory this week which prompted them to review security camera footage, according to shop owner Chan Patel.

The video, Patel says, shows specific groups of people entering the store each day between November 13 and 18.

He believes some members of the group deliberately distracted workers while other members stole items when the employees weren't looking.

Patel adds the group changed members each time they came in, with the exception of the suspected ring-leader.

He believes about seven or eight people may have been involved and estimates that $1000 worth of liquor had been stolen during that time.

News 3 reached out to Carbondale Police for further information. They are currently investigating.