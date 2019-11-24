Warmer and brighter for Sunday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warmer and brighter for Sunday

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Sunshine makes a big return today. Clouds from yesterday's rain has moved off to the east leaving us with clear skies and primarily southwest flow. With both of those things in mind, we should feel much warmer this afternoon. Temperatures will be much more seasonal, topping out in the low to mid 50s. Today and tomorrow present the best conditions for outdoor activities as rain makes its return later this week. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.