Warmer and brighter for Sunday

(WSIL) -- Sunshine makes a big return today. Clouds from yesterday's rain has moved off to the east leaving us with clear skies and primarily southwest flow. With both of those things in mind, we should feel much warmer this afternoon. Temperatures will be much more seasonal, topping out in the low to mid 50s. Today and tomorrow present the best conditions for outdoor activities as rain makes its return later this week.

