Toys for Tots gives every kid a toy for Christmas

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Despite chilly weather, several dozen people came out to Ace Hardware in the Murdale Shopping Center Saturday for this year's kickoff of the Toys for Tots fundraiser.

The fundraiser aims to provide toys for kids who are less fortunate around the holidays.

Participants were asked to bring an unwrapped children's toy or make a donation and, in return, receive a freshly grilled burger or hot dog.

Jason Chrzan, a volunteer at the event for over twenty years, says it's not about the grills or food but instead the kids.

"The help really is for us to be in the background. We want the children to have a great Christmas, and we want the parents to provide that great Christmas. We just want to be the ones in the background doing the work and helping them out," says Chrzan.

If you have not had a chance to donate, you still can. Donations can be made at Toys for Tots boxes located just outside of major retailers and small businesses across our region.

