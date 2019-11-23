Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza taking place in Cape Girardeau

Thousands of shoppers are able to cross some items off their Christmas list in Cape Girardeau this weekend.

More than 300 vendors are spread out over two locations including the Osage Center and the Show Me Center.

It's all for the 49th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza taking place on Saturday, November 23rd and Sunday, November 24th.

Vendors are selling everything from jewelry to wreaths and baked goods.

Some other items that shoppers could take home include woodwork items and decorations.

Last year, more than 14,000 visitors took part in the event, which is one of the largest of its kind in the region.

If you missed the event on Saturday, the craft fair continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is $5 with all proceeds benefiting the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

For more information, click here.