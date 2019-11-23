Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza taking place in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- Thousands of shoppers are able to cross some items off their Christmas list in Cape Girardeau.
The Nashville Hornets will play for the 2A state championship after defeating Decatur-St. Teresa.
The Red Devils defeated the Effingham Flaming Hearts Saturday in the Class 4A semifinals.
GOLCONDA (WSIL) -- Hundreds of spectators lined downtown Golconda on Saturday for the Pope County Deer Festival parade.
KSP is hosting the 10th annual 'Cram the Cruiser' Food Drive.
Firearm Deer season opened Friday morning with hunters throughout southern Illinois heading to the woods.
Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) has crowned the winner of its annual Stuff the Turkey fundraiser.
The Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake and the Sesser-Valier High School outdoors man's club hosted the 40th annual deer hunt for the Disabled.
(MURPHYSBORO) WSIL -- Most people would wait until after Thanksgiving to start putting up Christmas decorations. But Danny O'Rourke and Sean Baldwin, couldn't wait any longer.
U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak.
