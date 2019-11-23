Nashville Hornets advance to 2A championship game

DECATUR (WSIL) -- The Nashville Hornets will play for the 2A state championship after defeating Decatur-St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs were up 14-7 after the first quarter, but the Hornets took over, leading 21-14 at the half and scoring twice more in the fourth for a final of 35-21.

The Hornets will take on Sterling Newman Central Catholic Friday at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.