Red Devils headed to 4A state championship

Red Devils headed to 4A state championship

EFFINGHAM (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Red Devils are headed to the state championships.

The Red Devils defeated the Effingham Flaming Hearts Saturday in the Class 4A semifinals. 

Murphysboro lead 14-0 at the half, but the Hearts came back to tie in the 4th quarter, sending the game into overtime. 

The Red Devils hold on for the 20-17 win. 

They'll face the Richmond-Burton Rockets Friday night in Dekalb. 

