Police: Woman fatally shot, man in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City say a man has fatally shot a woman who was in a car with him in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, then turned the gun on himself.

Police say in a news release that the shooting happened Saturday afternoon outside a Wendy’s restaurant. The man, who was driving the car, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The woman, who was in the passenger’s seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kansas City Police spokesman Tim Hernandez told the Kansas City Star that the car had been sitting near the restaurant’s drive-thru for some time before the shooting.

Police did not release the woman’s or man’s names.

