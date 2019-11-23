Congressman seeks probe into Missouri housing complaints - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Congressman seeks probe into Missouri housing complaints

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is pushing for federal investigations into uninhabitable conditions at some public housing serving mostly low-income residents in Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that Hawley announced Friday he has sent letters to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Attorney’s Office urging investigations. That followed reports of mold, rodent infestations, a lack of heat or water and other uninhabitable conditions in homes managed by T.E.H. Realty, a landlord with a major presence in both Kansas City and St. Louis.

Hawley asked in the letter that HUD work with local housing authorities to provide relief to tenants affected by the conditions.

Attempts by The Associated Press to reach T.E.H. Realty by phone Saturday were unsuccessful.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

