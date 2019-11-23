Police investigating Kansas City death as homicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police investigating Kansas City death as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating as a homicide the death of a man whose body was found inside a Kansas City home.

Police say the body of 39-year-old Jonathan Martinez was found Friday night in a home in the East Blue Valley neighborhood.

Officers were called to the home after medics were dispatched there.

Police have not said how Martinez died, but say his death is suspicious.

No arrests have been reported.

