Gov. Bevin names 3 staffers to university boards of trustees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed three of his staffers to the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky boards of trustees.

Scott Brinkman, the governor’s secretary of the executive cabinet, and Bevin’s state budget director, John Chilton, have been appointed to the University of Louisville’s board of trustees. Brinkman is also a former state legislator from Louisville. Chilton, an accountant, is also from Louisville.

Bevin also named Bryan Sunderland, his deputy chief of staff, to the University of Kentucky’s board of trustees.

Randall J. Bufford, president of Trilogy Health Services, was also named to the U of L board.

Bevin named Sheldon McKinney, executive director of the Kentucky Future Farmers of America Foundation, to the Western Kentucky University board of regents. McKinney lives in Fleming County.

