87-year-old Decatur woman killed in fire caused by SUV crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

87-year-old Decatur woman killed in fire caused by SUV crash

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - An 87-year-old woman is dead after her Decatur house erupted in fire when an SUV crashed into it and ruptured a gas line.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports that the woman was in her home late Friday night when a 17-year-old crashed into the house. By the time firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames and the woman’s body was found after the blaze was extinguished. Her name has not been released.

The teenager whose name has not been released was taken to an area hospital and later arrested for driving under the influence. Police say other charges are pending.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.