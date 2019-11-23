Ex-player sues Illinois high school over football hazing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-player sues Illinois high school over football hazing

Posted: Updated:

BYRON, Ill. (AP) - A former player is suing his northern Illinois high school, its football coaches, administrators and a former teammate over alleged hazing, including an incident in which he and other players were forced to run naked across a field.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the former Byron High School player contends in his lawsuit there is a culture of “long standing, systemic, ritualized” hazing and bullying in the football program.

The players were suspended after taking part in an October 2018 “Oreo Run,” in which students ran across a football field with cookies wedged in their rear ends.

The plaintiff, who is identified in the lawsuit as “John Doe,” was also assaulted by a teammate who later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.