Dreary start to the weekend

(WSIL) -- Showers have been active primarily on the eastern half of our viewing area this morning. Those showers will likely come to an end by mid-morning, but a small chance for a light shower will remain through the rest of the morning.Cloud cover will remain through the daylight hours, and we will not likely see clearing until the overnight hours into Sunday. Expect temperatures this afternoon in the low 40s. Sunday will bring more sun, and warmer temperatures.