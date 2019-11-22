Local deer processors keep busy as firearm hunting season begins

KSP is hosting the 10th annual 'Cram the Cruiser' Food Drive.
Firearm Deer season opened Friday morning with hunters throughout southern Illinois heading to the woods.
Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) has crowned the winner of its annual Stuff the Turkey fundraiser.
The Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake and the Sesser-Valier High School outdoors man's club hosted the 40th annual deer hunt for the Disabled.
(MURPHYSBORO) WSIL -- Most people would wait until after Thanksgiving to start putting up Christmas decorations. But Danny O'Rourke and Sean Baldwin, couldn't wait any longer.
U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak.
WSIL - Showers are expected in the region tonight through Saturday morning. ...
Marion High School will be inspected again after a bed bug was found Friday.
Broussard's, a popular Cajun restaurant in Cape Girardeau, will soon also call Paducah home. The restaurant plans to move into the former Whaler's Catch building after renovations are complete.
A wide variety of employers are looking to hire in this edition of the Job Squad Report.
