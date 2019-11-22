Harrisburg Primary Care wins Golden Turkey Trophy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Harrisburg Primary Care wins Golden Turkey Trophy

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) has crowned the winner of its annual Stuff the Turkey fundraiser. 

Each year SIH offices and facilities compete for the Golden Turkey Trophy. The office that raises the most money and collects the most non-perishable food wins.

This is SIH Primary Care in Harrisburg's 4th straight win. The office raised over $2,300 and collected thousands of food items.

The facility included the patients in the competition. They were asked to bring in food items and could purchase a ticket to have a staff member wear a turkey costume to accept the award. Dr. Shannon Rider wore the turkey costume Friday and the money from the tickets is being donated to the 4C's food pantry.

Across SIH, staff collected more than 15,000 food items that will be donated to local pantries. 

