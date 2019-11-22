SESSER (WSIL) -- Hunters with disabilities got the chance to get into the woods Friday morning for firearm season.

The Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake and the Sesser-Valier High School outdoorsman's club hosted the 40th annual deer hunt for the disabled.

Thirty hunters are participating this year. Twenty-five hunters have participated in previous years, some for more than 20 years.

The Army Corps provides the land every year for the hunt and picks which hunters get to participate.

The students are there to help the hunters get to their blinds, and take care of the deer if they harvest one.

Club Sponsor, Mike Sample, says the hunters just appreciate the students' help.

"They were just overwhelmed by the sincerity and respect the kids give them, the opportunity they are provided and just the camaraderie they had. They couldn't believe a bunch of high school kids are willing to do this in this day and age," said Sample.

Eight hunters harvested deer Friday, and the rest will get the chance on Saturday and Sunday.

If you would like to participate in the hunt next year, contact the Sesser-Valier High School or the Army Corps of Engineers for more information.