2 plead guilty to civil charges in Missouri man’s death

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri couple who were supposed to care for a developmentally disabled man whose body was found encased in concrete have pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges arising from his death.

Prosecutors announced Friday that 54-year-old Sherry Paulo and her 59-year-old husband, Anthony Flores, both of Fulton, pleaded guilty to failing to provide necessary care for Carl DeBrodie, resulting in his injury and death. Paulo also pleaded guilty to health care fraud for trying to hide that DeBrodie had died.

Paulo and Flores were responsible for DeBrodie's care at Second Chance Homes in Fulton. Investigators say DeBrodie went missing in the fall of 2016, but his disappearance wasn't reported until April 17, 2017. His body was found a week later in a container encased in concrete inside a Fulton storage unit.

