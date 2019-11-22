US officials: Don't eat romaine grown in Salinas, California

U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak.
U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak.
WSIL - Showers are expected in the region tonight through Saturday morning. ...
WSIL - Showers are expected in the region tonight through Saturday morning. ...
Marion High School will be inspected again after a bed bug was found Friday.
Marion High School will be inspected again after a bed bug was found Friday.
Broussard's, a popular Cajun restaurant in Cape Girardeau, will soon also call Paducah home. The restaurant plans to move into the former Whaler's Catch building after renovations are complete.
Broussard's, a popular Cajun restaurant in Cape Girardeau, will soon also call Paducah home. The restaurant plans to move into the former Whaler's Catch building after renovations are complete.
A wide variety of employers are looking to hire in this edition of the Job Squad Report.
A wide variety of employers are looking to hire in this edition of the Job Squad Report.
Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton made a stop in Cairo on Thursday as part of a Southwest Illinois tour.
Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton made a stop in Cairo on Thursday as part of a Southwest Illinois tour.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Christmas is a little more than a month away, but holiday cheer has already begun at the Granada Theatre.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Christmas is a little more than a month away, but holiday cheer has already begun at the Granada Theatre.
The Warming Center is always looking for volunteers along with donations to help provide nighttime sleeping space on cold nights for those in need.
The Warming Center is always looking for volunteers along with donations to help provide nighttime sleeping space on cold nights for those in need.
Gloomy and cold Friday morning. Rain is quickly coming to an end, but gray skies and a breeze from the northeast will linger throughout the day.
Gloomy and cold Friday morning. Rain is quickly coming to an end, but gray skies and a breeze from the northeast will linger throughout the day.
We have a new Player of the Week!
We have a new Player of the Week!