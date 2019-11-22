Advocacy group urges changes to Catholic abuse review boards - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Advocacy group urges changes to Catholic abuse review boards

Posted: Updated:

By MARGARET STAFFORD
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An advocacy group for people who were sexually abused by priests is urging the bishop of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Catholic diocese to make significant changes to review boards used across the nation to review allegations of abuse.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests sent a letter to Bishop James Johnston Jr., Friday criticizing the way the review boards currently operate and suggesting several changes. Johnston was appointed last week as chairman-elect of the church’s Committee on Protection of Children and Young People, although he won’t become chairman for a year.

SNAP was reacting to an Associated Press report on Thursday that found the review boards mandated nearly 20 years ago repeatedly have failed to support abuse victims and to oust abusive priests.

