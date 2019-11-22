Kentucky man pleads guilty to threatening school shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man pleads guilty to threatening school shooting

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot someone at a high school.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Friday that 22-year-old Dylan Lee Jarrell has pleaded guilty to transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce, cyberstalking, lying to law enforcement officers and possessing a gun to commit violence.

FBI and Kentucky State Police investigators say Jarrell planned to kill a student at Shelby County High School in 2018. Investigators say Jarrell also planned to kill himself at the school, which he had attended.

Prosecutors say the Anderson County man used social media to make threats.

Jarrell faces a federal prison term of at least five years and a maximum fine of $250,000 at sentencing scheduled for April 1.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.