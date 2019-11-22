Kentucky man pleads guilty to threatening school shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot someone at a high school.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Friday that 22-year-old Dylan Lee Jarrell has pleaded guilty to transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce, cyberstalking, lying to law enforcement officers and possessing a gun to commit violence.

FBI and Kentucky State Police investigators say Jarrell planned to kill a student at Shelby County High School in 2018. Investigators say Jarrell also planned to kill himself at the school, which he had attended.

Prosecutors say the Anderson County man used social media to make threats.

Jarrell faces a federal prison term of at least five years and a maximum fine of $250,000 at sentencing scheduled for April 1.

