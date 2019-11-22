1 dead, 1 hurt in St. Louis shooting; woman arrested - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 dead, 1 hurt in St. Louis shooting; woman arrested

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in north St. Louis, and a female suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on Martin Luther King Drive. Names have not been released.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. One died about three hours after the shooting. The condition of the other man has not been disclosed.

Police have not disclosed a potential motive for the shooting.

