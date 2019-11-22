Man who defrauded $3M from employer gets 2 years in prison - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who defrauded $3M from employer gets 2 years in prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a scheme that defrauded more than $3 million from his Illinois-based employer.

U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham said Friday said 58-year-old John Finkle, of East Haven, was also sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to make restitution.

Prosecutors say while working for JST, a supplier of electronic components, Finkle arranged with a co-conspirator to buy products at below listed prices. When the orders were filled, payment was made directly to Finkle. Another JST then employee manipulated company accounting records to make it appear the products had been paid for.

Finkle was a member of East Haven’s Board of Education when he pleaded guilty in July. He is no longer on the board.

