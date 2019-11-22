Kentucky State Police host 10th annual Cram the Cruiser - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky State Police host 10th annual Cram the Cruiser

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) is working to help families in need this holiday season. 

KSP is hosting the 10th annual 'Cram the Cruiser' Food Drive. The drive starts November 25 and runs through December 9.

During the two-week long food drive, individuals can bring non-perishable food items to various locations across the Post 1 area on the following dates and times:

  • November 25th from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Price Less IGA in Benton
  • December 1st from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Food Giant in Mayfield
  • December 5th from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in La Center
  • December 6th from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in Bardwell
  • December 6th from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in Clinton
  • December 8th from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Kroger in Murray

After those items are collected, they will be delivered to local food pantries which will then be made available to needy families in the local area.

In 2018, KSP Post 1 collected 9,250 pounds of food items. Statewide KSP collected over 422,000 pounds.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.