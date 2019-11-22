Kentucky State Police host 10th annual Cram the Cruiser

(WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) is working to help families in need this holiday season.

KSP is hosting the 10th annual 'Cram the Cruiser' Food Drive. The drive starts November 25 and runs through December 9.

During the two-week long food drive, individuals can bring non-perishable food items to various locations across the Post 1 area on the following dates and times:

November 25th from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Price Less IGA in Benton

December 1st from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Food Giant in Mayfield

December 5th from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in La Center

December 6th from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in Bardwell

December 6th from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in Clinton

December 8th from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Kroger in Murray

After those items are collected, they will be delivered to local food pantries which will then be made available to needy families in the local area.

In 2018, KSP Post 1 collected 9,250 pounds of food items. Statewide KSP collected over 422,000 pounds.