Half bad weekend coming up

WSIL - Showers are expected in the region tonight through Saturday morning.  Rain should be gone by game time but clouds are likely and drizzle is possible.  It will be a cold and windy day with afternoon readings in the 40s.  Sunday should bring improvement in the weather locally.

Jim has the latest forecast and a glance at radar coming up on News 3 this evening.

