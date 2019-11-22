2nd inspection planned at Marion High School

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion High School will be inspected again after a bed bug was found Friday.

In an automated phone message to parents Friday afternoon, school officials said a "single bed bug was spotted."

The high school will be inspected and treated over the weekend. The district plans a follow up call to parents on Sunday.

Unit #2 Parent/Guardian,

This call is to inform you that late morning today at Marion High School a single bed bug was spotted. The Marion High School facility will again be professionally inspected and treated as necessary beginning tonight and through the weekend. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused as we continue to address any sightings. We will issue a follow up call Sunday as per clearance from the professional inspection. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

RELATED: Classes at Marion High School to resume Thursday

RELATED: Parents picking up students after reports of bed bugs at Marion High School